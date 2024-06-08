Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Shares Down 0.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 43,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 35,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Aimia Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Aimia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.