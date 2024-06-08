Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.66. 2,595,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,440. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,237 shares of company stock worth $35,744,352. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

