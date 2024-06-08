Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $15,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,713.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mckelligon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $37,050.00.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,341. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

