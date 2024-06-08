Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.