Algorand Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $50.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046807 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,594,326 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.