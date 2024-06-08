Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9 %
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Allot Communications
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allot Communications
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.