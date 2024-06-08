Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.