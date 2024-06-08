Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Trimmed by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,803 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.9% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 1.31% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $314,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

