Alpine Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404,319 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 8.1% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.94% of Daqo New Energy worth $39,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DQ. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE:DQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,341. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

