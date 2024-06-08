Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.54

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.54 and last traded at C$22.51, with a volume of 57599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.28.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$21.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.