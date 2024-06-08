Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.77

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and traded as high as $74.39. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 28,144 shares traded.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

