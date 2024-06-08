Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,690,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Amdocs worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $119,694,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 346,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $28,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 832,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.