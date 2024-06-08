American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Trading Down 6.8%

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.37. 320,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 634,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

See Also

