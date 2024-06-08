American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $232.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

