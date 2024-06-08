American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.56. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 22,710 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

