American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.56. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 22,710 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 1.7 %
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.