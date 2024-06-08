Ampleforth Governance Token Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00005690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $59.12 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,997,390 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.