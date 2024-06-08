Analysts Offer Predictions for Structure Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

GPCR stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -68.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

