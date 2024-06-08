Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $134.10

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.10.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

