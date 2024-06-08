Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $9.33

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th.

GENI stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

