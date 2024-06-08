Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $256.53

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.87.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $157.80 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -286.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $191.79.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,081 shares of company stock valued at $12,840,253. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

