Analysts Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT at $2.51

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 27.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.45. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

