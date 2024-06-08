Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 90.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 39.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 125.4% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.