Analysts Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target at $20.10

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

