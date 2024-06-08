Analyzing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -32.98% -11.84% -9.39% Amplitude -30.28% -26.15% -17.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Amplitude’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $676.17 million 4.02 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -14.58 Amplitude $276.28 million 3.66 -$90.36 million ($0.73) -11.38

Analyst Recommendations

Amplitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Marqeta and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Amplitude 1 5 0 0 1.83

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 40.32%. Amplitude has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Amplitude.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marqeta has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marqeta beats Amplitude on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

