Analyzing PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and Charge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $92.94 0.00 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.38 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -5.70

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and Charge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50

Charge Enterprises has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given Charge Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk..

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Tower Rental, and Other Services. The company offers wireline telecommunication services to provide internet broadband and virtual private network; fiber to the home (FTTH) telecommunication services to build and manage fiber optic infrastructure; and very small aperture terminal (VSAT) solution to facilitate telecommunication services using satellite technology to remote locations. It also offers telecommunication equipment trading, construction, and installation services; system communication data, internet interconnection, satellite telecommunication, payment, hosting and related services. In addition, the company owns and rents real estate properties; trades in various goods; and wholesales and retails computer and computer equipment. Further, it engages in the management consulting; electrical power support; and electric power generation activities. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Kudus, Indonesia. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. is a subsidiary of PT Sapta Adhikari Investama.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

