Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Financial Comparison

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 933.59%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 646.27%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than IN8bio.

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IN8bio has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -7.74 IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($0.91) -1.47

Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85% IN8bio N/A -151.40% -107.81%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats IN8bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.