Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$49.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AND stock opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a market cap of C$764.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.48. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$45.99.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.