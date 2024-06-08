Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RARE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 373,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,043. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
