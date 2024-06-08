Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,563 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Okta by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Okta by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.48.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

