Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $20.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. 292,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,573.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,604.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

