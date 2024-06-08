Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 126 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.16. 28,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $247.52 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

