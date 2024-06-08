Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,379 JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:BBRE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,866 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

