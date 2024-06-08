Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,861 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $122.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

