Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DISV stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

