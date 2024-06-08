Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

