Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Michael Catelani Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,211 shares in the company, valued at $84,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.