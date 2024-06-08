Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CFO Michael Catelani Buys 6,250 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Catelani bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,211 shares in the company, valued at $84,506.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance
Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.13.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
