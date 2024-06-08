Ankr (ANKR) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $388.54 million and $30.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00010911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,456.33 or 0.99987996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012270 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004112 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00097503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04049429 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $29,166,358.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

