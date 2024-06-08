Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 2,201,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after buying an additional 193,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,704,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

