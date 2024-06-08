Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 5.4%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 5,121,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,611,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Applied Digital Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.38.
Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.