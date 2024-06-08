Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 5.4%

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 5,121,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,611,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

