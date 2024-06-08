Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Up 0.2%

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 477.50 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.09). 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 24,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($6.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.89) to GBX 967 ($12.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of £130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

