Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,019.90

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,019.90 ($13.07) and traded as low as GBX 958.90 ($12.29). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 962.50 ($12.33), with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,025.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.83 million, a PE ratio of 431.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,062.78%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

