Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Trading Up 10.4 %

AGX opened at $76.35 on Friday. Argan has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Argan

In other Argan news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

