Argo Blockchain (ARBK) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s rivals have a beta of 5.27, meaning that their average share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.78% -132.81% -20.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 436 1632 2476 76 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 59.52%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.98 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.82 billion $385.89 million 4.44

Argo Blockchain’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain rivals beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.