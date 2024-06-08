ARPA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.16 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $94.08 million and $8.16 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06746694 USD and is down -11.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $13,789,556.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

