ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AVBP opened at $18.55 on Thursday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

