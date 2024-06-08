Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,370 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,103. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

