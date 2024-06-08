Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

