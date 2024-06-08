Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 23,090 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,421,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY remained flat at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,586,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

