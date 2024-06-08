Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,288,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,422,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:NET traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. 2,312,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Featured Stories
