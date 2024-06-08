Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,288,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,422,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $2,151,272.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $23,285,566.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,422,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NET traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. 2,312,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.