Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 803,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.42.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

