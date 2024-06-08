Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,600 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 17,995,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 144.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

